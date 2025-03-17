California's Carpool Lane For EVs Perk Ends - Will Consumers Still Flock To Electric Vehicles Without This Cheat?

The federal law that enables California’s electric vehicles to use the high-occupancy vehicle lane without passengers is set to expire, spelling a likely end to a popular incentive amid broader attacks on EV-friendly policies.

The change will come at a time of political polarization around clean transportation and as President Donald Trump’s administration proposes eliminating other electric vehicle incentives such as the individual $7,500 EV tax credit.

The federal statute says public authorities can allow use of carpool lanes by single-occupancy vehicles meeting certain conditions until Sept. 30. California legislators want to extend the window, but lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have yet to introduce a bill or otherwise move to authorize an extension.