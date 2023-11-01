California's Digital License Plates Are A Hackers Dream With Huge Security Issues

In one demonstration, white hackers have managed to gain access to Reviver’s license plates database and track the GPS location of all cars using digital license plates in California. Reviver is the only company authorized to sell digital plates in the state.



The digital license plates have been touted as the best thing since sliced bread, with plans to extend the project from California to other U.S. states. Nevertheless, like any other information system, it is prone to hacker attacks with nasty implications. Based on the powerful capabilities of digital license plates, hackers could gain access to the GPS location of every vehicle using such a device. They can also make the plate display rogue messages, potentially endangering the car’s occupants.











Read Article