Californians Are Increasingly Embarrassed To Own A Tesla

Tesla sales and market share have declined for consecutive quarters this year and that trend is also reflecting certain parts of California, where Teslas have been historically popular, the most recent vehicle registration data suggests.

The first and second wave of Tesla buyers, especially in the Silicon Valley region, weren't just drawn to the brand's cool factor, but also its tech-forwardness and climate-conscious appeal. Now, experts suggest that rising competition and CEO Elon Musk’s shift toward far-right politics might be a drag on the brand.