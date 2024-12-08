Californians Continue To Snap Up EVs Just Not Teslas

California was the first state to introduce a ban on combustion cars, which is due to come into force in 2035, but many Californians aren’t waiting until they’re forced to switch before ditching their gas-powered autos. New figures show zero emissions vehicles accounted for over one quarter of all car sales in Q2, but the real shocker here is that Tesla sales dropped sharply in the same period. A total of 118,181 battery, plug-in and hydrogen-electric vehicles were sold in California between April and June of this year, which isn’t quite a record – the state took home 125,939 sales of the same type in Q2 2023.



