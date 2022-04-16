Calling ALL EV Owners Or WANT To Owns! THIS Is YOUR Future! PLUS, DON'T Doubt Us, They're Gonna Tax The SH_T Out Of YOU!

The Out of Spec team visits a Supercharger in Las Vegas to charge up their cars! We encounter a line and discuss what the future of DC Fast Charging throughput looks like. We also film a Model Y owner skipping the line and stealing a Supercharging stall.



WATCH with your own eyes.



We know you don't want to hear the reality EV owners and want to owns, but this is only the beginning of the CLUSTER F_CK if you need to charge outside of your home or a job that subsidizes your charge.



Think we're wrong?



Well the BEST part is coming. HOW LONG before the Democrats in office will start to TAX YOUR ASS off because YOU now longer pay gas taxes?



Also, here's another gem...Tesla has now officially removed the mobile connector as a standard accessory with every new car purchase.



You must purchase it separately for $400.



STILL want that EV? Better THINK TWICE.











