Calls Begin For The FIA To Regulate Audi's RS Q e-Tron After It Begins Obliterating The Competition

Well, well, well. It only took two weeks and this year’s Dakar Rally for the narrative surrounding the new Audi RS Q e-Tron and balance of performance to be completely upended. Over two weeks ago, three-time Dakar winner and two-time FIA World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr. said that his Audi was penalized by the regulations. Four stage wins later, and now the electric prototype is a looming goliath preparing to obliterate international cross-country rallying. After suffering severe setbacks during the early stages of the 2022 Dakar Rally, Audi recovered and won four of the event’s twelve stages. In three of Audi’s stage wins, the margin of victory to the closest non-Audi was at least three minutes. Audi recorded 1-2 finishes on two of those stages. The German factory team clearly has the potential to win rallies soon. The competition’s conclusion has now brought attention to Audi’s program despite Toyota and Nasser Al-Attiyah winning the rally by almost 28 minutes.



