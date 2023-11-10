Cammo Free Porsche Boxster EV Caught Strutting It's Final Design On The Streets

All jokes aside, Porsche is taking the development and fine-tuning phase of the all-quiet roadster seriously. The Zuffenhausen brand continues to keep certain design traits under wraps, though our latest encounter with a prototype allows us to see the production headlamps in a premiere.

Sporting a very Taycan-ish style, they could be the matrix LED units that can project the beam of light up to 600 meters (1,970 feet) in front of the car. Another thing worth mentioning is the rear light assembly, which seems to feature a full-width light strip for more dramatic appearances at night combined with enhanced visibility.