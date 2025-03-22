Can A TESLA MAKE YOU HURL? NO, But You'll LOVE Seeing This Idiot Get PAYBACK In The Video

In a twist of karmic brilliance, a protester targeting Elon Musk’s Tesla empire learned the hard way that gravity and gag reflexes don’t care about your politics. This self-proclaimed genius, armed with a belly full of rage (and apparently last night’s tacos), took aim at a sleek Tesla parked innocently on the street. His mission? To baptize it in vomit as a bold statement against the billionaire’s reign. The execution? Less bold, more soggy.

Witnesses report he staggered forward, lips puckered for the big hurl, only to misjudge the wind, distance, and his own coordination. The result was a spectacular self-own: a Technicolor yawn splattered across his “Eat the Rich” shirt, leaving the Tesla unscathed and gleaming like it just rolled off the lot. Onlookers couldn’t help but laugh as he stood there, dripping and defeated, a living metaphor for Musk’s critics—loud, messy, and ultimately ineffective.



“These are the masterminds taking on Elon,” chuckled one bystander, filming the fiasco. “Maybe next time, aim for a Cybertruck—it’s harder to miss.” For now, the Tesla stays pristine, and our puking pal’s pride takes the real hit.



These are truly damaged people.









