Can Synthetic E-Fuels Save The Internal Combustion Engine?

Synthetic fuels, or eFuels, are now a key topic of discussion in the race to decarbonise the cars we drive. The conversation has been going on for decades, but with new pressure incited by the 2030 ban on the sale of I.C cars and public pressure to reduce emissions derived from cars, trucks and aeroplanes, it's become a keystone issue for both consumer and manufacturer.

Widespread electrification might seem the obvious answer to these issues, and indeed it’s one that both manufacturers and particularly governments are pushing, but running all of these industries on electricity just isn't viable, which is where synthetic fuels come in.



Read Article