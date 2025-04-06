Can THIS Candidate Get Gas UNDER $3 A Gallon Again In California Or Is He BLOWING SMOKE?

California’s gas prices, among the highest in the nation, have long burdened working families and small businesses. With averages hovering around $4.92 per gallon in May 2025, and projections warning of $8.43 by 2026 due to refinery closures, the promise of $3 gas sounds like a dream. Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has made this bold pledge, arguing that dismantling California’s stringent climate policies can slash prices without sacrificing environmental progress. But can he deliver?



Hilton’s plan, unveiled in June 2025, targets what he calls “Democrat climate extremism.” He proposes ending the 2045 net-zero target, repealing the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, and eliminating the cap-and-trade system, which he labels a “bureaucratic stealth tax.” These policies, he argues, inflate costs by imposing heavy regulations on refineries and adding taxes—California’s gas tax is $0.58 per gallon, among the nation’s highest. Hilton also criticizes the state’s reliance on imported oil despite its rich reserves, claiming that boosting in-state production could stabilize supply and lower prices. His campaign cites 2014, when Sacramento saw sub-$3 gas, as evidence of feasibility during times of robust domestic production and fewer restrictions.



Skeptics, however, see steep hurdles. California’s high prices stem from multiple factors: refinery shutdowns, strict environmental standards, and global oil market volatility. Two major refineries are set to close, potentially reducing supply and driving prices higher. Hilton’s push to relax regulations could face fierce opposition in a Democrat-dominated legislature, where climate goals are sacrosanct. Even if he secures voter approval to amend tax policies, experts question whether $3 gas is realistic without broader market shifts—national averages are $3.19, and California’s unique fuel blends add costs. Historical data shows sub-$3 gas in California was fleeting, tied to low global oil prices in 2014-2015.



Hilton’s outsider status and media savvy, honed as a former Fox News host, could rally voters frustrated with one-party rule. His “non-partisan” pitch and endorsements from figures like Vivek Ramaswamy aim to broaden appeal in a state where Republicans face long odds. Yet, the jungle primary system and a crowded Democratic field might give him a shot at the general election.



Can Steve Hilton navigate California’s political and economic complexities to deliver $3 gas? Readers, what do you think—can he make it happen?















