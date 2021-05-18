Can The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Replace A Traditional 4X4 For Most Week Warriors?

If the regular Subaru Outback promises Rugged Lite™, then the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is supposed to deliver on proper ruggedness. The regular Outback is happy doing some light off-roading, maybe tooling down a dirt path on the way to the trailhead. The Wilderness is essentially that, but also set up to work if you drove the car straight onto the hiking trail instead of leaving it behind in the parking lot. To the casual passerby, the new Wilderness Outback doesn't look terribly different from the non-Wilderness Outbacks. There's still a lot of plastic cladding along its bottom and it wears Subaru's neat but understated design language. But the Wilderness is a standout in the details, where it'll delight outdoorsy buyers with its thoughtful touches.



