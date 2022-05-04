Can The 2023 GR Corolla Hold It's Own Against The Established Hot Hatches?

Toyota hopes its 2023 GR Corolla can replicate the critical and commercial success of the much lauded GR Yaris, and the good news is this one is actually coming to North America.

While American and Canadian Toyota fans have spent the last two years green with envy as the rest of the world lapped up Gazoo Racing’s take on the Yaris subcompact, this time the tables are reversed. The GR Corolla is confirmed for the U.S. and Canada, but won’t be sold in Europe.

But is the fact that you can finally buy a GR-branded hot hatch in North America reason enough to actually go ahead and do it? We picked through the details of the fastest ever production Corolla to see how it stacks up against its rivals.