Can The 2024 Porsche Macan EV Upset Tesla's Dominance In The Market?

As you already know, the Porsche Macan is going electric, albeit not entirely. The zero-emission variants will be offered alongside the ICE-powered versions for a few years, and it appears the Zuffenhausen company will eventually decide when to pull the plug on the models fed by dead dinosaurs. Several prototypes of the Porsche Macan EV have been spied so far, yet the latest sighting is also the most revealing from a design perspective. The tester caught on German roads recently only had a few pieces of black tape here and there, showing its sexy styling to the camera. It's clear that you won't mistake it for anything else than a Porsche Macan, as the EV looks very similar to its ICE-powered siblings. Mind you, we should note that the two derivatives feature different underpinnings, with the all-quiet model being based on the PPE platform shared with the Audi Q6 e-tron.



