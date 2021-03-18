Can The Democrats Actually Force Americans To Buy EV Vehicles?

It's no secret that the Biden Administration hopes to pass plenty of legislation to help with EV adoption. Now that the White House has flipped parties, and the Senate and House are also controlled by Democrats, it's high time to move forward with green-friendly initiatives. However, it's likely to be a very tough road forward. As Teslarati recently reported, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is a big advocate for accelerating the transition to EVs. In fact, he wants to go so far as to add a proposal to President Biden's infrastructure bill. The Schumer plan would work to replace all gas cars in the U.S. with electric cars.



