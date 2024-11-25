Can The EU Get Away With Blackmailing China To Give Up EV Trade Secret For Incentives?

In the past, if foreign automakers wanted to do business in China, they were effectively forced into a joint venture with a local manufacturer. While this policy has changed over the years, it appears the European Union might try enforcing something similar.

According to the Financial Times, EU officials are planning to introduce new rules that would require Chinese firms to transfer intellectual property to European businesses in exchange for subsidies. This will reportedly go into effect in December and apply to €1 billion ($1.05 billion) worth of battery development incentives.