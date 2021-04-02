Can The French Make A Successful Return To The US Market?

Agent009

Behold the latest attempt by DS to convince us French premium hatchbacks are an actual thing.

It’s the DS 4.

Because it doesn’t directly replace anything, it’s easiest to understand its size and price by asking DS what cars are rivals to the 4. DS people reply it’s hatches including the Audi A3, plus the lower-slung crossovers like the Lexus UX, BMW X2 and Mercedes GLA.

In an attempt to cover both hatch and crossoveresque bases, it comes in two style options. The straight DS 4 (the white car here) and the DS 4 Cross (orange).



