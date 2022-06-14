Can Toyota Reclaim The FJ Cruise Cult With An Electric Version?

We couldn't be happier that Toyota won the 2022 Car Design Award for Concept vehicles. Not because we think Toyota deserved it (which it may have), but because it prompted the release of more photos of the Toyota FJ Cruiser EV concept. Toyota calls it the Compact Cruiser EV, and now we have real-life, scale images of the brand's concept. The car you see below isn't a render, but a 1:1 scale model of the concept car.

We'd forgive you for thinking it was some sort of FJ-flavored render given its futuristic proportions. But those are real tires this thing is sitting on. The concept was initially created by the Toyota Europe Design development center in France and clearly takes inspiration from the FJ Cruiser of yesteryear, a hot commodity on its own.