Can Trump Save California From It's Own Environmental Policies?

We have been here before. Even the players are the same.

When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, his favorite sparring partner was California. The state’s ambitious environmental policies often clashed with the president’s promise to “drill, baby drill for oil” and rein in California’s regulations.

Now it’s California v. Trump, 2.0 — and the stakes are much the same. Candidate Trump threatened to dismantle many environmental programs and hollow out federal regulatory agencies on his first day in office.