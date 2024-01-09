Can YOU GUESS Which Automotive Brand Is the LEAST Likely To Be Involved In Fatal Accidents?

EpicVIN, a company specializing in vehicle history reports, has conducted a study ranking car brands by the rate of fatal injuries in accidents. The study utilized data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool, covering the years from 2017 to 2022. EpicVIN analyzed the types of injuries sustained in fatal vehicle crashes to calculate the percentage of fatal injuries among all occupants involved in such incidents.



Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, emerged as one of the top ten safest brands in terms of fatal accident likelihood.



According to EpicVIN's findings, Tesla ranked third among car brands for the lowest percentage of fatal injuries. Out of 490 Tesla occupants involved in fatal accidents during the study period, only 141, or 28.78%, suffered fatal injuries.



Land Rover performed slightly better than Tesla, with a fatal injury rate of 23.65%. From 575 Land Rover occupants involved in fatal crashes, 136 fatalities were recorded. However, Ram topped the list with the lowest fatal injury rate at 18.68%, despite having 5,593 occupants involved in fatal accidents, of which 1,045 resulted in fatalities.

















Jurgis Plikaitis, CEO of EpicVIN, commented on the results, noting, "The presence of brands known for larger vehicles like SUVs and trucks on this list might suggest these vehicles perform better in high-speed impacts. Yet, seeing brands like Audi and Mercedes-Benz, which offer a diverse range of vehicles, indicates that more factors are at play. Safety on the road isn't just about the vehicle; it includes adhering to traffic laws, wearing seatbelts, avoiding impaired driving, and maintaining vehicle conditions like tire pressure."





