Can YOU Guess The Best Selling Vehicles In Each Country Around The World OUTSIDE Of The USA And Canada?

Agent001 submitted on 8/15/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:05:48 PM

Views : 54 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.visualcapitalist.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Each country has different preferences for goods, and vehicles are no different.

Consumers in a dense country might prefer smaller cars, while countries with wide expanses (and parking spots) open the way for larger trucks. Likewise, rugged terrain might call for vehicles that can adapt and scale quickly.

And it’s also a question of which manufacturer invested in the country. As the world’s largest automakers have raced to attract consumers in every corner of the globe, they built factories, renamed models, and even built specific cars to fit the tastes of individual countries.






Read Article


Can YOU Guess The Best Selling Vehicles In Each Country Around The World OUTSIDE Of The USA And Canada?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)