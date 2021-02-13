Can YOU Guess The FASTEST Selling NEW And USED Vehicle's Last Month? And DO ANY Surprise You?

According to the study, the fastest-selling new and used vehicles in January were led by luxury cars and SUVs. iSeeCars analyzed 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January to determine the hottest vehicles that were most quickly sold from dealer lots.



Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars:



Key Findings Included:



* The fastest-selling new vehicles consist of a mix of vehicle types with an average price of $41,982. SUVs make up 14 of the top 20 cars on the list.

* The fastest-selling new vehicle is the Chevrolet Corvette

* For used cars: The fastest-selling used car is the Hyundai Palisade, and the list is dominated by SUVs and luxury vehicles





Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars in January 2021 New Cars Used Cars Rank New Car Days to Sell Used Car Days to Sell 1 Chevrolet Corvette 10.0 Hyundai Palisade 26.2 2 Lexus IS 350 10.9 Lexus NX 300 26.5 3 Genesis GV80 14.4 Chevrolet Corvette 26.6 4 Lexus RX 450h 16.1 Lexus RX 450h 26.7 5 Kia Telluride 17.2 Lexus LX 570 26.9 6 Mercedes-Benz GLS 18.3 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 27.3 7 Lexus LX 570 18.7 Kia Telluride 28.3 8 Toyota Sienna 19.1 Toyota 4Runner 28.7 9 Toyota Tacoma 19.1 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 28.7 10 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 19.3 Porsche 911 29.5 New Car Average 46.2 Used Car Average 38.9





source: iSeeCars



