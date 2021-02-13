Can YOU Guess The FASTEST Selling NEW And USED Vehicle's Last Month? And DO ANY Surprise You?

According to the study, the fastest-selling new and used vehicles in January were led by luxury cars and SUVs. iSeeCars analyzed 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January to determine the hottest vehicles that were most quickly sold from dealer lots.
Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars:
Key Findings Included:
* The fastest-selling new vehicles consist of a mix of vehicle types with an average price of $41,982. SUVs make up 14 of the top 20 cars on the list.
* The fastest-selling new vehicle is the Chevrolet Corvette
* For used cars: The fastest-selling used car is the Hyundai Palisade, and the list is dominated by SUVs and luxury vehicles
Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars in January 2021
|
New Cars
Used Cars
Rank
New Car
Days to Sell
Used Car
Days to Sell
1
Chevrolet Corvette
10.0
Hyundai Palisade
26.2
2
Lexus IS 350
10.9
Lexus NX 300
26.5
3
Genesis GV80
14.4
Chevrolet Corvette
26.6
4
Lexus RX 450h
16.1
Lexus RX 450h
26.7
5
Kia Telluride
17.2
Lexus LX 570
26.9
6
Mercedes-Benz GLS
18.3
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
27.3
7
Lexus LX 570
18.7
Kia Telluride
28.3
8
Toyota Sienna
19.1
Toyota 4Runner
28.7
9
Toyota Tacoma
19.1
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
28.7
10
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
19.3
Porsche 911
29.5
|
New Car Average
46.2
Used Car Average
38.9
source: iSeeCars