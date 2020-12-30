Can YOU Spot The Changes? 2021 Audi A4 Facelift vs Pre-Facelift A4

In terms of design, the car now sports some fine character lines at the front. At the back, Audi has done with the sharp and edgier for a more rounded design that gives the car a wider appearance. Also in the new model are revised LED headlights, LED DRLs and new fog lamps. While the tweaks are not substantial, the new version seems to have more drama when compared to its rivals in the same segment.



On the inside, the car comes with an identical design as the outgoing model. This means that on offer is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Audi’s latest MMI user interface, connected car technology. This is a major upgrade from the smaller screen that came without a touchscreen in the previous model. Features like the all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit and three-zone climate control among others have also been carried over to the new Audi A4 from its predecessor.





Read Article