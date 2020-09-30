Can You Blame Them? GM May Already Be Considering Parting Ways With Nikola

It was only three weeks ago when GM announced it would take a partnership stake in Nikola, the truck startup. Two days after that, a short called Nikola an “intricate fraud.” And then last week Nikola’s founder quit. This week, GM said the deal with Nikola “has not closed.” Life comes at you fast.

Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane, back to September 8, when GM pushed its press release about the partnership. Back then, GM said it was getting a $2 billion stake in Nikola in exchange for building the Badger, supplying batteries, engineering work, and a few other things.