Can You Blame Them? GM May Already Be Considering Parting Ways With Nikola

Agent009 submitted on 9/30/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:55:03 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,086 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It was only three weeks ago when GM announced it would take a partnership stake in Nikola, the truck startup.

Two days after that, a short called Nikola an “intricate fraud.” And then last week Nikola’s founder quit. This week, GM said the deal with Nikola “has not closed.” Life comes at you fast.

Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane, back to September 8, when GM pushed its press release about the partnership. Back then, GM said it was getting a $2 billion stake in Nikola in exchange for building the Badger, supplying batteries, engineering work, and a few other things.



Read Article


Can You Blame Them? GM May Already Be Considering Parting Ways With Nikola

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Not at all. Onward.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2020 1:10:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

When you're too stupid to do your due diligence...bye bye Mary.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2020 6:15:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]