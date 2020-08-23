Can You GUESS Ellen's Latest Daily Driver? The QUEEN OF MEAN Doesn't Pick What YOU MIGHT Think!

So the worlds worst secret is out about Ellen. That in real life, off air she is 'The Queen Of Mean'.



Shocker right?



How many times have you heard before about celebrities? On air they pretend to be righteous and nice but their secret persona isn't very pretty.



Ellen sure isn't alone in that. But it's especially disturbing when it happens after getting lectured by her for 30 years about tolerance, climate change, wear the mask, who you should vote for, blah, blah, blah.



Well here's another surprise...Her daily driver. The person who whines 24x7 about climate change, environmental responsibility, etc. doesn't walk the walk in real life. Instead of and EV, she picks a ride like her off-air personality.



That nasty and mean Lamborghini Urus!



WHAT WOULD GRETA THUNBERG SAY!!!! HOW COULD YOU ELLEN?!



More shots at the link...





