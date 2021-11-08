Can You GUESS The FASTEST Selling NEW Vehicle In July 2021? You May Be SURPRISED When You See The FULL List!

Agent001 submitted on 8/11/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:56:49 PM

Views : 342 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.corvetteblogger.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

iSeeCars analyzed over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021 and found that new cars are selling nearly a week faster than in June. While the average time to sell for all new vehicles is 35 days, these 20 vehicles are separated by just 6.5 days:

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply and dealers are forced to maintain tight inventory levels.

Here are the top 20:





Are you surprised the Corvette is number one? And what others shock you?


Read Article


Can You GUESS The FASTEST Selling NEW Vehicle In July 2021? You May Be SURPRISED When You See The FULL List!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)