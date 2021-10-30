Can You Guess The Vehicles That Depreciate The LEAST And MOST? Numbers ONE AND TWO On The SH_TLIST Are EV's And FIVE Of TEN Are German!? SURPRISED?

Vehicles That Depreciate the Least
The average car depreciation over the first five years is 40.1 percent, and the five- year-old cars with the best resale value depreciate 1.6 to 4.4 times less than average, as shown below.
And NOW, the SH_TLIST. One and two are EV's and FIVE of the ten are German! Are you surprised?
|Top 10 Vehicles With the Lowest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Average 5-Year Depreciation
|Avg $ Difference from MSRP
|1
|Jeep Wrangler
|9.2%
|$2,796
|2
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|10.5%
|$3,810
|3
|Porsche 911
|12.8%
|$20,710
|4
|Toyota Tacoma
|13.8%
|$4,899
|5
|Toyota Tundra
|19.5%
|$8,458
|6
|Ford Mustang
|21.0%
|$7,280
|7
|Chevrolet Corvette
|22.7%
|$17,655
|8
|Chevrolet Camaro
|23.6%
|$8,553
|9
|Dodge Challenger
|24.4%
|$10,308
|10
|Toyota 4Runner
|24.6%
|$10,818
|Average for All Vehicles
|40.1%
|$15,764
|Top 10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Average 5-Year Depreciation
|Avg $ Difference from MSRP
|1
|Nissan LEAF
|65.1%
|$23,666
|2
|BMW i3
|63.1%
|$32,663
|3
|BMW 7 Series
|61.5%
|$63,271
|4
|Maserati Ghibli
|61.3%
|$51,659
|5
|BMW X5
|60.3%
|$41,950
|6
|Jaguar XF
|59.5%
|$38,523
|7
|BMW 5 Series
|59.1%
|$36,210
|8
|Audi A6
|58.2%
|$35,393
|9
|Lincoln Navigator L
|57.7%
|$44,849
|10
|Volvo S60
|57.3%
|$24,956
|Average for All Vehicles
|40.1%
|$15,764
