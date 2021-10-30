Can You Guess The Vehicles That Depreciate The LEAST And MOST? Numbers ONE AND TWO On The SH_TLIST Are EV's And FIVE Of TEN Are German!? SURPRISED?

Vehicles That Depreciate the Least



The average car depreciation over the first five years is 40.1 percent, and the five- year-old cars with the best resale value depreciate 1.6 to 4.4 times less than average, as shown below.



Top 10 Vehicles With the Lowest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation Avg $ Difference from MSRP 1 Jeep Wrangler 9.2% $2,796 2 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 10.5% $3,810 3 Porsche 911 12.8% $20,710 4 Toyota Tacoma 13.8% $4,899 5 Toyota Tundra 19.5% $8,458 6 Ford Mustang 21.0% $7,280 7 Chevrolet Corvette 22.7% $17,655 8 Chevrolet Camaro 23.6% $8,553 9 Dodge Challenger 24.4% $10,308 10 Toyota 4Runner 24.6% $10,818 Average for All Vehicles 40.1% $15,764



And NOW, the SH_TLIST. One and two are EV's and FIVE of the ten are German! Are you surprised?

Top 10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation Avg $ Difference from MSRP 1 Nissan LEAF 65.1% $23,666 2 BMW i3 63.1% $32,663 3 BMW 7 Series 61.5% $63,271 4 Maserati Ghibli 61.3% $51,659 5 BMW X5 60.3% $41,950 6 Jaguar XF 59.5% $38,523 7 BMW 5 Series 59.1% $36,210 8 Audi A6 58.2% $35,393 9 Lincoln Navigator L 57.7% $44,849 10 Volvo S60 57.3% $24,956 Average for All Vehicles 40.1% $15,764







