Can You Guess The Vehicles That Depreciate The LEAST And MOST? Numbers ONE AND TWO On The SH_TLIST Are EV's And FIVE Of TEN Are German!? SURPRISED?

Vehicles That Depreciate the Least

The average car depreciation over the first five years is 40.1 percent, and the five- year-old cars with the best resale value depreciate 1.6 to 4.4 times less than average, as shown below.

Top 10 Vehicles With the Lowest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
RankModelAverage 5-Year DepreciationAvg $ Difference from MSRP
1Jeep Wrangler9.2%$2,796
2Jeep Wrangler Unlimited10.5%$3,810
3Porsche 91112.8%$20,710
4Toyota Tacoma13.8%$4,899
5Toyota Tundra19.5%$8,458
6Ford Mustang21.0%$7,280
7Chevrolet Corvette22.7%$17,655
8Chevrolet Camaro23.6%$8,553
9Dodge Challenger24.4%$10,308
10Toyota 4Runner24.6%$10,818
Average for All Vehicles40.1%$15,764

And NOW, the SH_TLIST. One and two are EV's and FIVE of the ten are German! Are you surprised?
Top 10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
RankVehicleAverage 5-Year DepreciationAvg $ Difference from MSRP
1Nissan LEAF65.1%$23,666
2BMW i363.1%$32,663
3BMW 7 Series61.5%$63,271
4Maserati Ghibli61.3%$51,659
5BMW X560.3%$41,950
6Jaguar XF59.5%$38,523
7BMW 5 Series59.1%$36,210
8Audi A658.2%$35,393
9Lincoln Navigator L57.7%$44,849
10Volvo S6057.3%$24,956
Average for All Vehicles40.1%$15,764




