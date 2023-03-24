Can You Guess What is The Most Anticipated EV Of 2023 Is?

Car advice website Rerev has conducted a study to determine the most anticipated electric vehicle of 2023. The site's analysts chose Google searches during a two-month period as their measure of anticipation. The winner is clear, having generated more than twice the amount of Google searches than the other nine vehicles on the list combined. That vehicle is none other than the often-delayed-but-seemingly-nearing-production Tesla Cybertruck. According to Rerev's data, the Cybertruck was searched 1,854,710 times during the two-month period they looked at. The runner up was the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which garnered just 231,510 searches. Search totals for the other eight vehicles on the list drop precipitously from there.



Read Article