Can You Save Big On Gas Money By Buying An EV? Well That Depends On Where You Live

The switch from a gasoline vehicle to an all-electric vehicle usually results in fuel cost savings, although the potential for savings highly differs between the states.
 
We already know that the savings are directly related to consumption—the more fuel a vehicle consumes, the higher the potential for fuel cost savings when switching to an EV. However, other important factors, such as the prices of gasoline and electricity, are also crucial to determining where the switch to an EV makes the most economic sense right now.


