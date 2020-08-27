Can't Change Stupid: City Of Los Angeles Cuts Off Bike Lanes With EV Charging Stations

Delivery trucks, turning cars and trash—as if cyclists didn't have enough to worry about in the bike lane, now we have electric car chargers strung over the path like poorly-hung Christmas lights. Recently, Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles underwent a minor facelift under the ADAPT program. This included revamping the city's cycling infrastructure with a new separated bike lane. Construction was completed earlier this month and the road re-opened to the public in its entirety. However, there's just one thing that wasn't taken into account during the planning phase: the public electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the same side of the street where the bike lane was just placed.



