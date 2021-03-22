Can't Keep Your Car Clean Or Dents Fixed - This Apartment Complex Will Tow You

Agent009 submitted on 3/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:10:39 PM

Views : 388 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Though apartment complexes and homeowners' associations often have harsh rules about cars, they're often there to serve some discernible purpose. Nobody wants fluid spills that could poison pets or wildlife, never mind a half-complete engine swap project taking up a spot. But even if your neighborhood busybodies take things too far, they're probably not as cruel as these apartment complex managers that reportedly threaten visitors with tows over cosmetic blemishes.

Montana Valley Apartment Living in the Westwood suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio caught the attention of area news channel LOCAL 12 after a visitor reportedly parked to deliver boxes to a friend, and came out to a warning that their car would be towed within 24 hours.
 



Read Article


Can't Keep Your Car Clean Or Dents Fixed - This Apartment Complex Will Tow You

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)