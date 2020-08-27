Can't Stop Stupid: City Of Los Angeles Cuts Off Bike Lanes With EV Charging Stations

Agent009 submitted on 8/27/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:10:37 AM

1 user comments | Views : 2,030 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Delivery trucks, turning cars and trash—as if cyclists didn't have enough to worry about in the bike lane, now we have electric car chargers strung over the path like poorly-hung Christmas lights.

Recently, Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles underwent a minor facelift under the ADAPT program. This included revamping the city's cycling infrastructure with a new separated bike lane. Construction was completed earlier this month and the road re-opened to the public in its entirety. However, there's just one thing that wasn't taken into account during the planning phase: the public electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the same side of the street where the bike lane was just placed.



Read Article


Can't Stop Stupid: City Of Los Angeles Cuts Off Bike Lanes With EV Charging Stations

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

La La Land never fails to entertain.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/27/2020 4:49:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]