Canada And US Open Discussions To Restart Keystone XL Pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump discussed the possible revival of an oil pipeline project that would connect Alberta to the US during their meeting in Washington on Tuesday, sources familiar with the discussion told the BBC.

Carney raised the Keystone XL pipeline in a broader conversation about US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, the sources said, adding that Trump was receptive to the idea.

The pipeline was approved in 2010 by the Canadian National Energy Board but was blocked by both the Obama and Biden administrations.