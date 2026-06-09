Canada Can Lecture Washington; But With Ten Percent Of The Entire Economy Coming From USA Tourism, VANDALIZING The People PAYING Your Freight, ISN’T The Smartest Move.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — When Sarah Mitchell parked her Ohio-registered sedan in her sister’s driveway last Sunday, the visit was meant to be ordinary: family, school-age nieces, a familiar route across the border she had driven for 15 years.



By Monday morning the vehicle had been keyed along the passenger side, one tire slashed, and a slur painted across the rear window aimed at the American plates. Peel Regional Police opened a mischief investigation. No arrest has been announced.



The case is not isolated. Police reports, local news and traveler accounts over the past year describe a pattern of property damage directed at U.S.-linked vehicles and symbols in Canadian cities. In Hamilton, officers documented deep scratches and punctured tires on about 80 Teslas at a dealership. In Montreal, an American family reported two break-ins during a single holiday weekend and said they believed out-of-province plates had marked them. In Toronto, a U.S.-themed public sculpture was destroyed. An American resident in Canada told British media that rocks were thrown through windows and vehicles damaged after tariff disputes intensified.



Investigators have not established a single coordinated campaign. Motives in individual files range from political grievance to opportunistic crime. What has changed, officers and tourism operators say, is frequency and targeting: plates, brands and flags associated with the United States.



The economic backdrop is often misstated. Claims that U.S. tourism equals 10 percent of Canada’s economy are false. Statistics Canada and Destination Canada put tourism’s GDP share near 1.8 percent. Americans, however, still dominate inbound travel—more than 23 million of roughly 30 million international trips in recent data—and spend billions. Border hotels, restaurants and retailers absorb losses quickly when those trips are cancelled.



Mitchell rented a locally plated car and completed the visit. She said she would not drive her own vehicle north again. Police asked the public for video from the Mississauga street. The larger question for investigators is whether scattered mischief is hardening into a deterrent that both countries can measure in fewer crossings—and more empty rooms.



Wake up Canada. You're only hurting YOURSELVES.











Imagine coming to visit family in Canada and having your car vandalized???

Liberalism is psychological disorder. pic.twitter.com/Pi0dPGu43Z — wastedcanadian (@melissacare01) September 5, 2026



