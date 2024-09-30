Canada Considers Banning Chinese Software For Electric Vehicles

Canada is considering a ban on China-made software for electric vehicles (EVs). The potential ban follows Canada’s announcement to implement tariffs on EVs and aluminum supplies from China. The Canadian government may impose 100% tariff rates on China-made products, similar to the United States.

“We take really seriously intentional Chinese overcapacity, and we take very seriously the security threat from China. That’s why we active decisively in imposing tariffs on Chinese EVs…and we are looking at whether to impose further measures,” Freeland told reporters.

The United States proposed a similar ban on Chinese and Russian-made vehicle software. The US Department of Commerce proposed banning software and hardware from China and Russia in vehicles, citing national security risks. The ban would affect US automakers like Ford and General Motors.