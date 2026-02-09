Canada Cracks The Door Open For More Chinese Imports

As of September, the folks in Ottawa made 24,500 additional import permits available for the period from September 2026 through February 2027. Under this new arrangement, qualifying imports can instead enter at Canada's normal 6.1 percent most-favored-nation tariff rate. The headline number is larger than 24,500 because the second-period access quantity consists of 24,500 vehicles plus any unused volume from the first phase.

Automotive News reports that 8,897 permits remain available, bringing the total immediately accessible pool to 33,397 vehicles. That gives importing companies a larger runway than the fresh September 2026 allocation suggests. The first half of the quota year shows how quickly that room can disappear.