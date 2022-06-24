Canada Fails To Say Why Formula 1 Team Members Were Removed From Flight After Canadian Grand Prix

Members of the Formula 1 community were frustrated and angry after dozens of passengers were removed from an Air Canada flight leaving Montreal on Monday night, a day after the Canadian Grand Prix. The plane was headed for London with several team members and journalists aboard.

As many as 23 people were removed from the flight, Jess McFadyen, the Director of Digital Strategy for the Motorsport Network who was among the people on the flight, said on Twitter. She claimed that people were taken off the plane “totally at random.”