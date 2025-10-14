Canada Prepared To Devastate It's EV Market If China Will Import More Cooking Oil

China will remove its tariffs on Canadian agriculture — including on canola products — if Canada scraps its levies on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), that country’s ambassador says.

“If Canada removes the unilateral unjustified tariffs on Chinese products, China will also reciprocate accordingly,” Wang Di said through a translator in an exclusive interview with CTV Question Period airing Sunday. “And if the EV tariffs are removed, then China will also remove the tariffs on the relevant products of Canada.”

Canada has had 100 per cent tariffs on all EVs imported from China since last October, following the United States’ lead. It was a move aimed at protecting domestic manufacturing and national security, according to the federal government at the time.