Canada Readies To Sell It's Soul To China And Open The Door To Chinese Cars

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s hoping to reset expectations in Canada's relationship with China when he meets President Xi Jinping this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

The meeting will be the first between the leaders of both nations since diplomatic relations went into a deep freeze following the 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou after an extradition request from the United States. Beijing responded by locking up two Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Carney confirmed the meeting while talking to reporters at the end of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.