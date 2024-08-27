Canada To Add 100% Tax On Top Of All Chinese EVs

Chinese EVs are the latest boogeyman and Canada’s Department of Finance is responding by announcing a series of “measures to level the playing field.” The biggest is a 100% surtax on all Chinese-made EVs, effective October 1.

The tax would be on top of the current 6.1% import tariff and apply to certain electric and hybrid “passenger automobiles, trucks, buses, and delivery vans.” Furthermore, the government announced plans for a 25% surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China starting October 15. Additional surtaxes are possible as officials plan to examine other critical sectors including those focused on critical minerals, batteries and battery components, semiconductors, and solar products.