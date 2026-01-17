Canada To Get CHINESE EVS. But The Million Dollar Question IS Will Trump Allow Canadians To Drive Them Into The USA, EVEN Just To Visit?

In a bold pivot amid escalating U.S. tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a landmark trade deal with China on January 16, 2026, allowing up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) into Canada annually at a reduced 6.1% tariff—down from the 100% imposed in 2024. This move, part of a "new strategic partnership," aims to boost affordable EVs for Canadians, with half priced under $35,000 by 2030, while securing lower Chinese duties on Canadian canola and other exports. Representing less than 3% of Canada's new vehicle market, the quota is framed as a controlled influx to spur joint ventures and domestic manufacturing.



However, the deal has ignited tensions with the U.S., where President Donald Trump has openly criticized it. Trump administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, warned Canada would "regret" the decision, explicitly stating Chinese EVs would be barred from entering the U.S.—even for visits. This raises the million-dollar question: Will Canadians driving these vehicles be turned away at the border? Trump, while open to Chinese firms building plants in America to create jobs, has maintained strict barriers against imports, citing national security.



Cybersecurity looms large in these concerns. Chinese EVs, packed with sensors, cameras, and connected software, are seen as potential "rolling spy machines" that transmit data back to Beijing, risking espionage or remote hacks. Experts warn of vulnerabilities allowing state actors to disable vehicles en masse or even cause explosions by overriding safety features. The U.S. Commerce Department's 2025 rules already ban Chinese auto software for similar reasons, fearing supply-chain weaponization. Other risks include economic coercion, where dependencies on Chinese tech could be exploited during geopolitical tensions.



Beyond security, the deal challenges North American auto integration. With U.S. tariffs hitting Canadian exports, Carney's shift diversifies trade away from Washington. Yet, if border bans materialize, Canadian owners face travel restrictions, potentially stranding vacations or cross-border commutes. As Trump prioritizes "America First," this EV influx tests bilateral ties, leaving drivers in limbo over whether a quick Niagara Falls trip turns into a diplomatic dead end.



