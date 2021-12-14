Canada Wants To Be Considered American So It Can Benefit From Biden's EV Tax Credits

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said Monday that Canada would “align” its own electric vehicle incentives with America’s if cars and trucks made north of the border could be made eligible for proposed tax credits.

President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed tax incentives for electric vehicles, with additional incentives given to vehicles made in America by union workers. This has led to resistance from both Mexico and Canada, and many foreign automakers who make vehicles in the U.S. with non-union workers.