Canada's 2025 EV Mandate May Be Impossible To Achieve

Canada has proposed new regulations that will require one-fifth of all new passenger vehicles, including cars, trucks, and SUVs, to run on electricity by 2025. Per, the country's Environmental Minister, Steven Guilbeault, has drafted the updated guidelines which will see automakers and importers face penalties under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act if they fail to comply.

The mandate will increase to 60% of all new vehicle sales by 2030 and, come 2035, every new passenger vehicle sold in the Great White North must be electrified. These are certainly lofty goals and the intentions are good, but there are already several problems. For starters, not enough Canadians are buying electric vehicles, even affordable ones like the Chevrolet Bolt.