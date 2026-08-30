Canada's NEW Best Friend. DENIAL. The U.S. Doesn’t Need Canadian Oil. Turns Out It Doesn’t Need Canadian Cars Either.

Canada’s auto industry just learned what happens when you tell Donald Trump “no” and then wait to see if he was bluffing. He wasn’t. Prime Minister Mark Carney walked away from a deal that would have cut U.S. vehicle tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent. Washington’s response was to slap 50 percent tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods and threaten to make it 50 percent on every car and truck starting January 1. That’s not a negotiating tactic. That’s a hostage note with a smiley face.



Ford’s Oakville plant and GM’s Oshawa line now sit there like two guys who showed up to a potluck and found out the host already ate. Ninety percent of Canadian-built vehicles go south. Toyota and Honda, who make most of them, are currently doing the math on how long they can keep paying a 25-to-50 percent surcharge to sell a Civic in Michigan. Spoiler: not forever.



Meanwhile, Trump announced the “biggest oil deal in world history” with Venezuela — 65 billion barrels, majority U.S. control, refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, lower gas prices, world peace, etc. Whether it actually produces a single extra barrel before 2030 is anyone’s guess. What it does produce immediately is a talking point: “We don’t need Canada anymore.” Convenient timing. One week you’re threatening to turn Ontario into a parking lot, the next you’re signing a 25-year oil lease with a country whose last president is currently in a New York courtroom. Efficient.



So here we are. Canada walked away to protect its auto industry and immediately put that same industry on life support. The United States is now shopping for crude in Caracas instead of Calgary. And Canadian workers get to watch both movies at once.What happens next? Do the plants quietly migrate south? Does Ottawa throw billions at Chinese EV makers who will also want tariff exemptions? Or do we just rebrand the sector as “premium parts supplier to the country that no longer needs us”?



Spies: be honest. If you’re an auto worker in Windsor or Alliston, what’s the actual plan? And if you’re not, how long until “Made in Canada” becomes a nostalgic slogan on a T-shirt? Tell us below. We promise not to tariff your comment.



We also found this X survey from Toronto telling...















