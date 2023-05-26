Canadian Coffers Overflow As Ontario Police Write 12,500 Citations In One Week

Canadians might be coming off of a long weekend but the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on duty and out in full force. Over the span of just six days, authorities issued more than 12,500 charges to drivers. They included citations for speeding, stunting, driving under the influence, and more as part of Canada Road Safety Week 2023. Speeding, aggressive driving, failure to wear seat belts, impaired driving, and distracted driving are what the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police call the “big four.” Yes, we know there are five things in that list but the CACP lumps the first two together. In any case, it’s the CACP along with the OPP that put together Road Safety Week.



