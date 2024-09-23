Canadian Court Awards Man $5,000 Victory In BMW i3 Mileage Claims Then Saddles Him With $10,000 In Attorney Fees

A Canadian man has finally triumphed in a long-standing legal battle with BMW over the i3’s range claims—a saga that’s been dragging on since 2017. But it’s what you would call a bittersweet victory, leaving him several thousand dollars poorer despite winning the case.

Seven years ago, Ronen Kleiman sued BMW, claiming the marketing for the 2014 i3 had misrepresented its driving range. When he ordered the car, BMW Canada’s website stated it could travel up to 200 km (124 miles) in Eco Pro and Eco Pro+ driving modes.