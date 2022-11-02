Canadian Lithium Mine To Become First All Electric Facility

Agent009 submitted on 2/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:15 AM

Views : 264 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Snow Lake Lithium, operating out Snow Lake, Manitoba, in Canada has outlined a plan to create the world’s first all-electric lithium mine. The site will be powered almost entirely by renewable electricity and is looking to supply North America with a domestic supply of the mineral that is crucial in automotive batteries.

 

“Our ambition is to become the first fully integrated, carbon-neutral lithium hydroxide provider to the North American electric vehicle industry,” said Philip Gross, CEO of Snow Lake Lithium. “We are developing the world’s first all-electric lithium mine, operated by renewable power, and are currently looking for a joint venture partner to create a lithium hydroxide processing plant in the region.”

 



Read Article


Canadian Lithium Mine To Become First All Electric Facility

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)