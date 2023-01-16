Canadian Nissan Z Crashed Only Days After Delivery

The new Nissan Z is slowly but surely making its way to owners across North America. For one person in Canada, that glorious delivery day will have to remain one of the high notes in their ownership as their new blue sports car suffered extensive damage when it was crashed by someone other than the owner only a few days later. The owner tells us what happened. Less than a week ago, the owner posted a number of photos of the car in brand-new condition. According to posts there, this is the first Z in Atlantic Canada. One picture shows just 16 km (9.9 miles) on the odometer. Other posts feature the car driving on Canadian roads and the presence of snow on the ground is a foreboding sign.



