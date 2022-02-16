Canadian Officials Investigate Officer That Voiced Support For Trucker Protest

Ontario Provincial Police have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of an officer after a video taken during a traffic stop surfaced on social media where he appears to voice his support to the ongoing convoy protest in Ottawa. In the video, which was uploaded on TikTok in a post that included the hashtag #freedomconvoy2022, an officer is seen talking to the occupants of a vehicle he had pulled over. At one point in the video, the officer is heard saying, "I get what you guys are doing. I support you guys 100 per cent." The video has been widely shared online and police have received backlash from those denouncing the occupation in the nation's capital, which entered its 17th day on Sunday with no signs of it ending.



