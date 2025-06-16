Canadian Study Reveals Buyers Want Chinese EVs

Almost all electric vehicles (EVs) sold in Canada are made in North America, but that’s not necessarily what drivers want to buy. According to a new poll by Clean Energy Canada, a majority of Canadians it surveyed want an open market with affordable options from European and Chinese manufacturers. Specifically, when asked about the 100% tariff that Canada imposes on EVs from China, 53% of those polled said they supported “a lower tariff that balances protection for Canada’s auto industry with improving affordability for consumers, in line with Europe,” as the question was phrased.



