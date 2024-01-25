Canadian Thieves Steal 14 Fords From Factory In Daring Heist

The Halton Regional Police has made multiple arrests in relation to the investigation into cars stolen from the Ford plant in Oakville, Ontario. Vehicles estimated at over $600,000 disappeared from the factory overnight, on January 7 to 8.



Thieves broke into the plant located at 1 Canadian Road by cutting a large hole in the exterior fence that surrounds the property. They walked in and drove off with 14 brand-new Ford Edge units, which Ford Motor Company says are estimated at approximately $630,000.



The Halton Regional Police, in collaboration with the neighboring police services, located the stolen cars at various locations in the Greater Toronto Area. 12 of the 14 were recovered, with two of them still missing.





Read Article